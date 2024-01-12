News
Wednesday
January 17
John Kirby: US has stopped weapons, military equipment supply to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The United States has handed to Ukraine the last package of military aid for which funding was allocated. John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator For Strategic Communications, announced this at Thursday’s White House press briefing.

According to Kirby, the money being allocated for such programs has been used up.

"Yes, we—we have issued the last drawdown package that—that we had funding to support,” he said.

Kirby said the US aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia has been suspended as Washington negotiates an aid package that could include a review of border security measures.

"And that’s why it’s—it’s critical that—that [the US] Congress move on that national security supplemental request and we get more funding," he explained.

Kirby emphasized that Ukraine has an especially urgent need for supply of weapons during the winter months.
