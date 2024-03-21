Britain's Europe minister: We continue to call for the return of all prisoners of war

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have a responsibility to ensure the protection and preservation of the cultural heritage of all peoples of the region for the benefit of all. We take reports of the destruction of religious and cultural sites very seriously and support the work of international organizations conducting monitoring missions to assess them. British Minister for Europe Leo Docherty said during the discussion on "International Support for Armenian Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh" in the House of Commons of the British Parliament.
Docherty also noted that Britain continues to call for the return of all prisoners of war and the remains of those killed in the conflict.
"We were pleased that Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to release 34 prisoners last December," he said.