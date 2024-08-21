Karabakh parliament: Expose Azerbaijan’s insidious intentions, call for sobriety to international community

The factions of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have issued a joint appeal.

"On November 11-22, 2024, the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) is planned in [the Azerbaijani capital of] Baku, to which leaders of various countries, official delegations, persons in charge of international organizations, and many journalists have an invitation to participate.

It is quite obvious that Baku is using this conference to mislead the world community and divert public opinion from the crimes associated with the nature of its country. There is also no doubt that the indifferent approach of the officials and institutions invited to the said conference to the crimes of Azerbaijan will be considered by the leadership of that country as an encouragement to committed and ongoing crimes, from the list of which one can highlight:

- The [Armenian] ethnic cleansing undertaken by Azerbaijan in Artsakh in September 2023 as genocide and a crime against humanity.

- The invasion of the territory of the Republic of Armenia [(RA)] and the pressure on the RA with the threat of using force.

- The false accusations [against], treatment, and uncertain fate of Artsakh military and political leaders and other captives taken hostage by Baku.

- The ongoing anti-Armenian policy by Azerbaijan, which is also expressed by the active steps of destroying, usurping, and falsifying the identity of Artsakh's rich [Armenian] historical and cultural heritage.

(…)

The masking of these actions under the name of the UN Climate Change Conference, global issues affecting humanity, will only deepen the climate of mistrust and instability imposed by Azerbaijan on the South Caucasus region under the threat of the 44-day war in 2020, complete blockade and genocide, occupation of the Republic of Artsakh, and through complete de-Armenianization.

We call on all Armenians and the countries of the region, organizations, and individuals interested in peace, to join the campaign started by Armenian National Committee-International and the [first] Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, to expose the insidious intentions of Azerbaijan in the information field, social networks and personal communications, and call for sobriety to the international community,” the appeal reads, in particular.