American weekly Time published an article of the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Alexander Onishchenko telling abour corruptionn charges against Ukrainian Petro President Poroshenko.

Onishchenko's article claims that he was personally witnessed Poroshenko's participation in a large-scale corruption, Time reported.

He said that people who refused to pay kickbacks underwent targeted attacks by the government.

He added that Poroshenko also instructed to initiate criminal case against him.