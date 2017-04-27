News
Cross-stone in memory of Armenian Genocide victims unveiled in Kiev
17:59, 27.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

A khachkar (cross-stone) in memory of the Armenian Genocide victims was installed in downtown Kiev on Monday.

Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine, Andranik Manukyan, leader of the Ukrainian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Markos Hovhannisyan, representatives of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, Greek and Roman dioceses of the Catholic churches of Ukraine, Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Armenian community, as well as famous Ukrainian figures of cultural and scientific spheres attended the event, the press-service of the Armenian MFA informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine Andranik Manukyan, Director of the Religions and Nationalities Department of the Culture Ministry of Ukraine, Andrey Yurash, leader of the Ukrainian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Markos Hovhannisyan, representatives of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine (UAU) made an address at the event. Apart from this, liturgy was served with the participation of the representatives of the Greek and Roman Catholic churches, as well as the Ukrainian Orthodox church.

Various events commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide also took place in a number of provinces and cities of Ukraine. 

