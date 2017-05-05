Karabakh: Weapons’ exhibition will be held on May 9 in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT. – An exhibition of weapons will take place on May 9 in Stepanakert.

The Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Levon Mnatsakanyan, noted about the above-said at a press conference on Friday, reported ARTSAKHpress news agency.

“Relevant works are being carried out in military units,” he noted. “Meetings, lessons of courage, memorial evenings, expeditions, military servicemen’s visits to churches will be organized. Meetings of our officers in educational institutions are planned tomorrow, on May 6. Competitions on the best compositions have been announced, the results will be summed up tomorrow, and those who have taken places will be encouraged.

“On May 8, according to the decree of the president of the Artsakh Republic, the military personnel who has shown exclusive courage during the April [2016] actions and during military service, in general, and a group of participants of the Karabakh war will be awarded.

“On May 9, people will visit Stepanakert Memorial Complex to honor the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War [in World War II] and the Artsakh Liberation War, and lay flowers and wreaths.

“On the same day the solemn procession of the military personnel along the streets of [capital city] Stepanakert and a weapons’ exhibition at Revival Square of Stepanakert will take place.”