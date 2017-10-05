News
Yerevan hosts international jewelry exhibition (PHOTOS)
16:30, 05.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Yerevan Show 2017 eighth international specialized jewelry exhibition will be held at Meridian Expo & Event Centre in the capital city of Armenia, from Thursday to Sunday.

Gagik Gevorgyan, the founder of this center, on Thursday informed about the aforesaid to reporters.

He noted that close to 70 jewelry companies from Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Switzerland, the US, and Turkey will take part in this event.

President Serzh Sargsyan and the First Lady also were on hand at the opening ceremony of this exhibition. 

Wholesale buyers, trade network representatives, and private entrepreneurs from several countries also were invited to Yerevan Show 2017.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
