YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Monday issued a letter of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the tragic fire that occurred at a shopping mall in Russia, and which claimed the lives of dozens of people, including children.

In his message, Sargsyan extended his sincere and deep condolences to the Russian President and the brotherly people of Russia, asking Putin to convey his words of compassion and support to the relatives and friends of the dead, and he wished speedy recovery to the injured, press office of the President of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, a fire broke out Sunday at a shopping mall in Kemerovo. According to the latest information, 53 people were killed.