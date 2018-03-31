At least 17 Palestinians were killed and more than 1,400 injured in confrontations with Israeli security forces during protests in Gaza on Friday, according to Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian representative to the United Nations, CNN reported.
Israeli officials estimated tens of thousands of Palestinian protesters marched in Gaza toward the border fence between Israel and Gaza during protests called the March of Return. The march quickly turned bloody as Palestinian protesters and Israeli military clashed along the fence.
Israel had bolstered its security at the border ahead of the expected mass sit-ins, which mark the anniversary of the Palestinians’ “Land Day”, and the start of a month and a half of demonstrations over lost land in Gaza, Independent noted.
The Israeli military said Palestinians rolled burning tyres and threw stones at Israeli forces who then retaliated with tear gas and fire at “main instigators”.
Ahead of the protests, called for by Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, Israel’s military said it doubled its standard troop level along the border, deploying snipers, special forces and paramilitary border police units, which specialise in riot control.
Hamas had said the activities would be peaceful and the chief Israeli military spokesman, Brigadier General Ronen Manelis, said Israel wanted to avoid violence.