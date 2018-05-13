YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received congratulation on his appointment during a phone talk with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani.
The sides discussed Armenia-Iran friendly relations and cooperation as well as the issues of international and regional agenda.
They exchanged views on the recent developments over Iran’s nuclear program and expressed hope that it will be possible to settle the issue as a result of negotiations, Armenian government’s press office reported.
Pashinyan and Rouhani underscored importance of strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation as well as efficient implementation of the joint projects.
The sides agreed to finalize the program of the upcoming meetings.