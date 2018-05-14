The circumstances surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program are a crisis, said acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov opening the meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

According to Lavrov, Washington should reconsider key international agreements. He added that Washington is trying to audit the key international agreements, as it happens with the Iranian nuclear deal, RIA Novosti reported referring to Lavrov.

France, Germany, UK, China, Iran, and Russia announced intention to adhere to the provisions of the Iranian deal, and discuss plans and common actions of the parties.

Lavrov highlighted the importance to use the existing mechanisms to prevent the possible undermining of the agreement, destabilization of the situation in the region and new threats to the non-proliferation regime.

According to him, Russians as well as Europeans have legitimate interests, fixed in the deal and approved by the UN Security Council.