"Erdogan strengthens protection ahead of his visit to the Balkans"

Venezuela kicks off presidential elections

Shareholders offered to remove Musk as Tesla chair

Saudi Arabia and UAE offer Trump election help

Expert: Iran-Eurasian deal to increase Armenia-Iran trade turnover

US, China agree not to start trade wars

Trump discusses North Korean threats with South Korean leader

Which foods might stop your brain from shrinking?

56 children adopted in Armenia last year

Garo Paylan: Turkish president has to stand trial

EU ambassador to Armenia says they will make young people's hopes a reality

Scientists find two enzymes that make cancer cells mortal

Mihran Harutyunyan: I dedicate my victory to Armenia

Mother of 2 former Armenian PMs dies

Germany to spend 78 billion euros on migration policy

US accuses Maduro of links to drug trade

Rusatom Service: Armenian NPP got the best price for new equipment

Drug to treat bleeding may reduce stroke deaths, study says

Armenia PM: There will be no instructions to judges from PM's office

Indian PM congratulates Armenia's Nikol Pashinyan

Mihran Harutyunyan participates in MMA tournament that kicks off in Rostov

Two killed in shooting in southwestern Germany

Russia responds to Azerbaijan's criticism over meeting with Karabakh reps.

Head of Armenian intelligence dismisses rumors about FBI visit to Armenia

3D Printing Saves Toddler’s Life with Kidney Transplant

Karabakh President receives new Armenia culture minister

Karabakh success in state-building needs to be made accessible to international community

Armenia President condoles with Cuba counterpart

Armenia parliament deputy speaker: We must unite against Turkish denialism

Shia Muslim coalition wins Iraq parliamentary election

Armenia PM: I haven’t come across but my son saw Serzh Sargsyan while passing by

Barça introduce new home kit

At least 8 dead in explosions at Afghanistan stadium

New Armenia PM shows his government mansion

Armenia, Karabakh FMs discuss foreign policy agenda

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married (LIVE)

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 250 times in passing week

Exploding vape pen kills a man in the US

Real Madrid footballers attend club barbecue party

Armenia official to terminate former ruling party membership, to continue to serve

Murder of young man in Yerevan is solved, suspect arrested

Pyongyang does not permit South Korea journalists’ attendance to dismantlement of nuclear test site

Six years of exercise may be enough to change heart failure risk

George and Amal Clooney to attend the Royal Wedding

Armenia FM: Karabakh is the most important

Rooney to start coaching career?

Armenian MP of Turkey: Judging me will not force me to abandon fight for justice for genocide

Chelsea set sights on Lewandowski

Newspaper: Armenia state system has over 1,000 service cars

Militants fire shots at Damascus districts

Armenian shot to death in California

Lavrov: Russia hopes US withdrawal from JCPOA not llnked to plans to attack Iran

Authorities: 10 dead, 10 injured in Texas school shooting

Trump blames media for 'purposely' reporting his 'animals' comment incorrectly

Italian Open: Djokovic to face Nadal in semifinals

One of Cuba acident survivors dies at the hospital

A high-fibre diet could protect against flu and colds

Netanyahu accuses ‘hypocritical’ UN rights council of backing terror

Texas high school gunman in custody identified

Passenger plane crashes in Cuba

25,144 Armenian citizens got Russian citizenship in 2017

Erdogan slams world for 'failure' in Jerusalem test

32 people injured after two buses collide in New York

State of Rhode Island passes a resolution on the 30th anniversary of Sumgait pogroms

Karabakh President holds meeting with Armenia's FM

Texas high school shooting leaves several injured

France 24 speaks about difficulties of Armenians in Jerusalem

Vladimir Putin wishes Sergei Skripal good health

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 18.05.2018

Armenian Defense Minister discuss bilateral defense cooperation with US ambassador

Nikol Pashinyan resceives ADB Director for Armenia

RPA: At the moment there is only one option for holding early elections

Armen Sarkissian: Presidential Office should be open for the public

Merkel: Europe wants Tehran to continue fulfilling Iranian deal

Putin, Merkel favor political settlement of Syrian conflict

Putin: Gas transit via Ukraine to continue after Nord Stream 2 launch

Merkel speaks Russian as she arrives in Sochi

Karabakh President receives delegation of Commission Regulating Public Services of Armenia

Dollar, euro decline continues in Armenia

Armenian Defense Minister, FM visit south-western border (PHOTO)

Wozniak on technical progress: We lost our security long time ago

Henrikh posing for new Arsenal kits

US ambassador to Armenia PM: We see range of opportunities for dialogue, cooperation

Khamenei condemns latest developments on Gaza Strip-Israel border

Cause of poisoning in Armenia province is known

Protein found in tobacco plant has potential to fight life-threatening infectious diseases

Identity of burnt body found in Yerevan is determined

Fitch: Economic disruption in Armenia from the transition appears to be minimal

France’s ex-PM: US withdrawal from climate deal is “‘dangerous nonsense”

Emerging Europe magaizne publishes article about Yerevan

UN: 1.9 million Gaza Strip residents “caged in a toxic slum”

Justice Minister: New anti-corruption body to be created in Armenia

Ronaldo ready to pay €14mn to Spain tax authorities

56 babies were born in Yerevan on May 17

IOM ready to assist in launching talks on EU visa liberalization for Armenia citizens

Sergei Skripal discharged from hospital

Moscow does not rule out Russian, Georgian leaders meeting

Brutal Yerevan murder solved, suspect is army conscript

Maradona can part ways with Belarus club if he cannot adapt to Belarus climate

Washington wants to create global coalition against Iran