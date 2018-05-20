The Chinese authorities and the US government agreed not to start trade wars, Special Envoy of the Chinese President, Vice Premier Liu He told reporters.
The main result of the trade and economic consultations that took place was the parties’ consensus not to engage in a trade war as well as to stop introduction of mutual tariffs, Xinhua reported quoting Vice Premier. (http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018-05/20/c_137192692.htm)
According to him, the development of China-US trade and economic relations is consistent with the objective trends of global historical development.
The world's two largest economies are doing their best to bridge their differences vie the consensus reached by the two presidents, Liu He concluded.