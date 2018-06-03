Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MFA) recommendation to postpone a Knesset debate on a law recognizing Armenian Genocide, and until after the elections to be held in Turkey on June 24.

The aforesaid is noted in a statement released by the press service of the Israel MFA.

“(…) as the debate on its original schedule might serve the election campaign of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,” the statement also reads.

According to the Israeli state-run Kan radio, the Knesset debates on this bill were slated for Sunday.