Arakel Movsisyan, an ex-MP from the National Assembly faction of the now former ruling Republican Party of Armenia, has been released.

Aygek village prefect Varuzhan Abrahamyan informed about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

After a search Thursday at his house in the abovementioned village, Movsisyan was detained and taken to the National Security Service.

The law enforcement officers were looking for weapons and ammunition in his home.

The Aygek prefect had told reporters that he had seen Arakel Movsisyan being taken away by the police.