Menu.am, the leader in the field of fast delivery in Armenia, will soon introduce its new website and application to its users. Valuing the time and productivity of their customers, Menu.am presents the new feature - geolocation. By logging into the new website or app, specifying the delivery address, the customer will see the nearest food points and specialized stores.

This feature will allow you to make a choice of items according to the distance of the inputted address and, most importantly, allow to reduce the average delivery time to 30 minutes.

In an interview with News.am in May, CEO of Menu.am Sevada Baghdyan noted that this year the website and the application are intended to make it more convenient for the customers. Due to these updates, the customer will have the opportunity to see the nearest stores and food points when visiting the app.

“This year we plan to update and make our site and application more convenient for our customers. They will have a chance to find the nearest restaurants and cafes in the shortest possible time. Often customers have no idea where the restaurants are located and do not know whether it makes sense to make an order or not, and whether the order will come fast,” said the CEO of Menu.am, pointing out that the person, who is important to get the order sooner, will no longer choose the nearest food item and it can reach up to 10-15 minutes if it is a fast food.

It should be noted that this feature has already been integrated into Menu Group Belarusian and Georgian websites and according to Baghdyan, it has already managed to gain the trust of their customers.

"As GPS systems and online maps are still in the process of development in Armenia, there might be some map related problems and some addresses might not be clearly stated on current maps.,"concluded Sevada Baghdyan.