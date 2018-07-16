Princes Charles, William unwilling to meet with Trump during UK visit

Prince Charles and Prince William were unwilling to meet Donald Trump on his visit to Britain, leaving Queen Elizabeth II to greet the US president alone, The Times reported citing its source.
The interlocutor of this newspaper explained that, customarily, the Queen is not alone at such meetings, and someone escorts her.
According to the newspaper, at the time of this talk Prince William was playing polo within the framework of a charity campaign, while his father, Prince Charles, was attending an event with the Gloucestershire County Police.