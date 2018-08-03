Red Cross representatives visit Armenian in Azerbaijan captivity

YEREVAN. – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) representatives in Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku have visited Armenian citizen Karen Ghazaryan, who is in captivity in Azerbaijan since July 15.

“ICRC representatives in Baku visited all Armenians detained in relation to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in July and August, including the last arrested [Ghazaryan],” informed Gohar Ter-Hakobyan, Digital Communication Officer at the ICRC Delegation in Armenia. “According to its mandate, the ICRC visits detainees to monitor treatment and conditions of detention and support them to maintain contact with their families.”

Karen Ghazaryan (born in 1984), a resident of Berdavan border village of Armenia’s Tavush Province, had ended up in Azerbaijan for unknown reasons, and was captured.

Azerbaijan, however, had attempted to present this as “the prevention of a reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces on the border.” The incident allegedly had occurred in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh region. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry had said an Armenian serviceman was taken captive.

But the Armenian Defense Ministry formally declared that Ghazaryan was not serving and had never served in the Armed Forces of Armenia.