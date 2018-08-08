Armenian MP of Turkey: Erdoğan’s words accelerate Turkish lira’s fall

Istanbul Armenian MP and vice-chairman of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Garo Paylan, touched upon the current unprecedented devaluation of the Turkish lira.
“After [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan’s call to ‘cash your dollars under the pillow,’ the TL [the Turkish lira] depreciated by 10% in three days,” Paylan wrote on Twitter. “Our citizens who have cashed Erdoğan’s dollars have always lost. No one, including the AKP [the ruling Justice and Development Party] members, trusts Erdoğan’s anymore.”
After the coup attempt of 2016 in Turkey, American pastor Andrew Brunson of a Catholic Church in İzmir was arrested on charges of links to those convicted of this coup attempt and to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants.
US demanded from the Turkish authorities to release Brunson. But after receiving a negative response, the American side imposed sanctions on Turkey’s justice and interior ministers. Subsequently, the Turkish lira is undergoing a tragic fall.