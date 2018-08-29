Israeli company that allegedly attempted to bomb Armenian military to face trial

The Israeli state prosecutor's office intends to sue the Israeli drone firm Aeronautics Defense Systems for using the drone against Armenian troops during the demonstration in Baku.
The State Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that it intends to indict, pending a hearing, officials of an Israeli drone manufacturer. Among those from Aeronautics Defense Systems Ltd summoned to appear before the State Attorney’s Office’s Economics Division are the company’s CEO Amos Matan, deputy CEO Meir Rizmovitch, development director Haim Hivashar and marketing director David Goldin, The Times of Israel reported.
The above-mentioned employees are suspected of fraud and violation of the law on arms export control.
An investigation into the company was opened in September 2017 but a gag order has been placed over many of its details.
Last August Aeronautics was deprived of its license to export the Orbiter 1K drone to the “significant client”.
According to the Times of Israel, Israeli defense contractors, as a rule, do not name their customers directly. However, it could be understood from the statement that the country was Azerbaijan.
Last year, Azerbaijan used Harop-model in an attack on a bus that killed seven Armenians.