US considering Fethullah Gülen extradition to Turkey
US considering Fethullah Gülen extradition to Turkey
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The United States is reviewing materials presented by the Turkish government in order to extradite Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen.

US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert stated about the aforesaid amid a report that Washington was exploring the possibility of extraditing Gülen to Ankara as a way to placate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Nauert, however, told reporters that Gülen and the question of the Saudis were unrelated, CBS News reported.

Erdoğan accuses Gülen of orchestrating the failed coup attempt in Turkey in July 2016, and seeks the Muslim cleric’s extradition from the US.

In the past, however, US representatives were arguing that Turkey had not provided enough evidence to have Gülen extradited.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
