Armenia holds talks with international investors for new NPP

YEREVAN. – Armenia is negotiating with international investors to build a new nuclear power plant, Armenian acting Energy Minister Garegin Baghramyan told reporters on Wednesday.
According to him, specific offers have been received from the Russian, French and Chinese investors.
“We should review all the offers, and understand how appealing and comparable they are so that we could take the corresponding decision,” the acting minister said.
According to him, the Armenian side will deliver a report at the next meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors to be held on November 28.