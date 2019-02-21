“My Step” foundation plans to remove orphanages

YEREVAN. – The “My Step” charitable foundation is planning a long-term program to support orphans, to develop the institution of foster families and to remove all orphanages, chairwoman of the board of trustees of “My Step” and “City of Smile” foundations, the wife of Armenian PM Anna Hakobyan told reporters.

According to her, it will be a very difficult, expensive, but an important program. At this stage, it is being discussed with all interested parties, and it will be necessary to take into account the approaches of the government and the social affairs ministry, Hakobyan said.

The foundation plans to launch “Step by Step” program, within the framework of which the houses of extremely poor families will be repaired with the use of minimal funds and volunteer forces.

The idea of ​​such a program belonged to an architect from France named Zhirayr, and he also offered his help. This program, according to Hakobyan, will help to create normal living conditions for poor families, and will also contribute to the development of the institution of volunteering in the country.

In addition, the foundation, together with World Vision will provide assistance to 15 homeless families who have been placed in temporary shelter. In these families there is at least one member who is able to learn the craft, which can provide him with work. In a year and a half, these families will have the opportunity to exist independently, without outside support, and will leave the temporary shelters provided to them so that other families could move in.

The “My Step” Foundation also takes part in the “Armenia Without Plastic” program which requires 48 million drams.

According to her, during six months the charitable foundation received donations amounting to 859 million 55,000 drams, and 236 million was spent. The largest donation from one person received by the fund during was 241 million drams. The smallest donation was 1,000 drams.