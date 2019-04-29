News
Armenia Police preparing report on incident involving MP, deputy provincial governor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Police are preparing a report on the incident in Vayots Dzor Province, and involving Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) parliamentary faction member Sergey Bagratyan and of Vayots Dzor Deputy Governor Razmik Tonoyan. Arevik Khachatryan, head of the public relations division at the Prosecutor General’s Office, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

She added that, subsequently, the Prosecutor General will send this report to the Special Investigation Service.

Vayots Dzor Deputy Governor Razmik Tonoyan on Sunday reported to the police that on April 27, PAP MP Sergey Bagratyan and Artabuynk village head Armen Sedrakyan had attacked him, showed disrespect, cursed him, and made nasty remarks against him.

The Prosperous Armenia Party, however, dismisses the report on this incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
