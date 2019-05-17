Orban discusses purchase of medium-range missiles with Trump

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he had discussed the purchase of medium-range missiles during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to support the current protection of critical infrastructure, Reuters reported.
According to him, he asked Trump to help start natural gas production in the Romanian section of the Black Sea, which will be done with the US participation in order to provide an alternative to Russian gas.
Trump and Orban met on May 13 in Washington. Following the talks at the White House, they said that the two leaders have confirmed their commitment to NATO and their democratic institutions of governance." The statement also said that the leaders of the two countries discussed how to increase vigilance with regard to uncontrolled global migration and eliminate China’s unfair trade and investment practices.
Orban, who served as Prime Minister of Hungary from 1998 to 2002 and returned to power in 2010, has been criticized by the EU, of which Hungary is a member, as well as by human rights organizations, which note the deteriorating human rights situation and the weakening of democracy in the country.