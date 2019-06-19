GeoProMining becomes general sponsor of Armenian Mas-Wrestling Championship (PHOTO)

GeoProMining, a diversified international group of mining companies (GPM or “Company”), was the general sponsor of the ninth Armenian mas-wrestling (a kind of combat in which two athletes compete in dragging the stick to their side) championship, which was held in Yerevan on June 15 and 16 in the sports complex "Dynamo".

The Federation of Mas-Wrestling of Armenia was founded in 2011, and over the years its participants showed high results and won prizes at international championships. The first experience of participation of Armenian athletes in the international championship took place in 2014, at the World Championship, where the Armenian team took the third place.

In 2015 Mas-Wrestling World Cup and the European Championship were held in Armenia, where the Armenian national team took the second place in the team competition among 37 countries, leaving behind the national teams of the USA, Ukraine, Georgia, Poland and Germany. Karen Martirosyan won the championship in the weight category of up to 70kg, becoming the winner of the World Cup.

“The Armenian team formed by the result of the recent championship will take part in the next World Cup championship. About 80 athletes took part in this championship, and they all had passed a tough selection by category. In addition, for the first time we held a professional armfight among athletes with disabilities”,-said President of the Armenian Mas-Wrestling Federation Artavazd Nalbandyan.

“The promotion of sports events in Armenia has become a landmark for GeoProMining Company. We support the Mas-Wrestling Federation in Armenia and Russia and the high performance of Armenian athletes in the international tournaments is doubly enjoyable for us.

Mas-wrestling is a relatively new sport, which is gaining increasing popularity in the international arena from year to year. I am sure that the development of mas-wrestling in Armenia will not only contribute to a healthy lifestyle of the citizens, but also promote the image of the country among the international sports community, ” said the President of GeoProMining Roman Khudoliy.

GeoProMining Group is a dynamically developing international private company with a diversified resource base of metals.

GeoProMining Group owns two assets in Armenia – GPM Gold, which exploits the Sotk mine and operates Ararat Gold Recovery Plant, and Agarak Copper-Molybdenum Combine.

During the recent 12 years GeoProMining spent more than 8,5 million US dollars on its social projects.