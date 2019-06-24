News
News
TRAFIGURA CEO in Armenia at invitation of Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine
TRAFIGURA CEO in Armenia at invitation of Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

At the invitation of Armenia’s Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine, the delegation of TRAFIGURA is in Armenia under the leadership of the company’s CEO and shareholder Jeremy Weir, reports the press service of Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine.

The delegates were introduced to the production capacities and infrastructures of Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine on site and discussed prospective programs for cooperation with the Combine’s administration.

During the discussion on paths for cooperation, the parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of business relations and stated that they are willing to implement new, larger and more pretentious programs.
This text available in   Հայերեն
