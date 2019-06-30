Director of Diamond restaurant complex in Yerevan detained

The director of Diamond restaurant complex in Yerevan Narine Charchyan has been detained for violent acts, shamshyan.com reported.

The signal received from the 49-year-old resident of Yerevan Anush D., who told about a loss of money at the Diamond restaurant complex and asked a police officer to arrive at the center of the operational management of the Yerevan Police Department. .

Some time later, when the police arrived at the restaurant, she told that she had been beaten up at the restaurant.

In order to clarify the problem, the police invited N. Charchyan to the central police station, who attacked K. Ayvazyan, tore his shirt and scratched his neck.

Anush D. reported to the police that on the same day, restaurant manager A. Poghosyan, used force against her will, took her to the locker room of the restaurant, where for five minutes she was deprived of the right to quiet movement.