Armenian minister receives WB representative Harry Patrinos

Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation led by World Bank representative Harry Patrinos, World Bank Practice Manager for the Europe and Central Asia region
During the meeting the parties highlighted the importance to the implemented and ongoing bilateral programs and the prospects for further cooperation.
Tthe reforms implemented by the Ministry, the development of standards, school building and the creation of laboratories, the reform of higher education, and the development of pre-school education were highlighted.
The parties also noted the importance of access to quality education, as well as opportunities for strengthening the human capacity set forth in the World Bank programs.
According to the Minister, the ongoing changes are extensive and will affect all stakeholders in the sector, so target groups should be aware of the changes.
During the meeting the Armenian Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arevik Anapiosyan presented the process of this stage of education reforms. According to her, the reforms will have their main effect in 10-15 years, but it is also important to implement programs that will have tangible results in the short term.
During the meeting they also touched upon the educational component of the World Development Report prepared by the World Bank, the development of a new draft law regulating higher education and science and a number of other issues.