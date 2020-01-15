News
MFA: A record number of foreigners visiting Artsakh registered in 2019
MFA: A record number of foreigners visiting Artsakh registered in 2019
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

At the initiative of the Artsakh Foreign Ministry, the procedure for issuing visas to foreign tourists was revised, said Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian at a press conference summing up the results of 2019.

According to him, this step, along with nationwide and international political, sports and cultural events held in Artsakh, including, in particular, the Friends of Artsakh Forum, the European Championship of the Confederation of Independent Football Associations and the Pan-Armenian Games, allowed to register a record growth in the number of foreign citizens who had visited Artsakh. Compared with the previous year, the growth in 2019 amounted to around 47 % percent.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
