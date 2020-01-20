Dutch FM to pay official visit to Armenia, meet with PM

From January 22 to 23, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Stef Blok will be in Armenia on an official visit.
As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, on January 23, the foreign ministers of the Republic of Armenia and the Kingdom of the Netherlands will meet and give a joint press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the visit, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Stef Blok will be received by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Minister Blok will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex and pay tribute to the Holy Martyrs.