The World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos on Tuesday. The 50th anniversary meeting will last from January 21 to 24.
During the forum, it is scheduled to discuss issues of development of new technologies and possible threats from their implementation, climate change and protecting the biodiversity of the planet, business development in the context of technological and social changes, health issues, issues of professional development and the future of the “labor market”, settlement of military conflicts in ‘hot spots’.
As part of the WEF-2020, two global projects will start: an educational program that will reach 1 billion people, as well as an initiative to plant 1 billion trees on the planet.
Participants of the Davos Forum
The World Economic Forum in 2020 will bring together about three thousand participants from 117 countries. The events will be attended by leaders of 53 states and governments, including Armenia, Austria, Afghanistan, Germany, Greece, Israel, Iraq, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, Pakistan, US, Ukraine, etc.
Billionaires from 36 countries of the world will come to Davos, among them Mark Zuckerberg, George Soros, Bill Gates.
The forum’s main speakers include: US President Donald Trump, environmental activist Greta Thunberg, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima, European Central Bank Chairman Christine Lagarde and others.