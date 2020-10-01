News
Thursday
October 01
Nursultan Nazarbayev concerned over escalation of situation surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh
Nursultan Nazarbayev concerned over escalation of situation surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is concerned over the escalation of the situation surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh and says it is important for Baku and Yerevan to launch negotiations.

Nazarbayev also “supported the joint call of the Azerbaijani and Armenian diasporas of Kazakhstan to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.” “Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed concern over the escalation of the conflict, noting the importance of the launch of negotiations between the two friendly states which will serve for speedy stabilization of the situation in the region,” the press service of Nazarbayev reported after a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Zhanseit Tuymenbayev.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
