Karabakh President: I am still at frontline
Karabakh President: I am still at frontline
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

At the moment, I am still at the front line; the directors of the national security services of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia are also with me. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan on Saturday stated this on his Facebook page.

"The boys [of the Artsakh Defense Army and volunteers] are brilliantly fulfilling the combat task set before them. I am inspired by the courage and professionalism of our servicemen and the dedication of our volunteers.

In a word, we stand firmly—both on the frontline and in the rear—at the positions of the sacred cause of defending the Homeland.

I call again on all the children of our people to join the work of defense of the Homeland; now is the time," Haroutyunyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
