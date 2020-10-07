Kremlin: Russia has obligations within CSTO to Armenia, not to Karabakh

Russia has obligations within the CSTO to Armenia, not to Nagorno-Karabakh. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated this, TASS reports.
"Obligations in terms of security. If a CSTO member state is subjected to any aggression, external attack, then the [other] member states of the treaty are obliged to defend that state," the Kremlin spokesman said.
Asked when Russia would be ready to send troops to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, Peskov said it "does not stem from commitments within the CSTO." "In this case, we are talking about Armenia. The Russian president has clearly clarified and demarcated these two issues; the CSTO commitments do not apply to Karabakh," Peskov said.
According to him, the reports that hostilities are taking place in Armenia, too, have not been confirmed.