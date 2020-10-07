News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 07
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Kremlin: Russia has obligations within CSTO to Armenia, not to Karabakh
Kremlin: Russia has obligations within CSTO to Armenia, not to Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia has obligations within the CSTO to Armenia, not to Nagorno-Karabakh. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated this, TASS reports.

"Obligations in terms of security. If a CSTO member state is subjected to any aggression, external attack, then the [other] member states of the treaty are obliged to defend that state," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Asked when Russia would be ready to send troops to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, Peskov said it "does not stem from commitments within the CSTO." "In this case, we are talking about Armenia. The Russian president has clearly clarified and demarcated these two issues; the CSTO commitments do not apply to Karabakh," Peskov said.

According to him, the reports that hostilities are taking place in Armenia, too, have not been confirmed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkish analyst: Azerbaijan unleashed the war in Artsakh
In an interview with Ahval, Turkish analyst...
 Armenia citizens can support homeland defenders through social insurance packages during martial law
Currently, the law clearly prescribes what...
 Iran officially protests against Azerbaijan, Armenia
Reiterating that the Islamic Republic of Iran...
 Armenian rescuer wounded during shelling in Karabakh's Stepanakert dies
Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Felix Tsolakyan and
 Karabakh President: Heated and heavy battles underway along entire length of contact, army endeavoring
Today, the force that can...
 Armenia parliament majority MP: Azerbaijan is losing sovereignty, radical Islamists may come to power
In the statements of President of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos