Israel, Morocco agree to normalize ties

Israel and Morocco have agreed to normalize ties through the US-brokered deal they have signed. Through this agreement, Morocco became the fourth Arab country to normalize its ties with Israel over the past four months.
Within the scope of the agreement, US President Donald Trump has agreed to recognize the sovereignty of Morocco over Western Sahara. Trump on Thursday enshrined the agreement during phone talks with King Mohammad VI of Morocco, a top US official said.
According to the agreement, Morocco will establish full-fledged diplomatic ties and reinstate official ties with Israel, ensure airspace and open direct flights to and from Israel for all Israelis.