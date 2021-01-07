News
One Armenia Party leader: PM Pashinyan’s wife needs to be questioned
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Anna Hakobyan is a much more important and significant factor than her husband, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Opposition One Armenia Party chairman and founder, lawyer Artur Ghazinyan stated this at Thursday’s conference.

According to the party leader, the person who de jure assumed the post of head of state had previously announced that he had sent his wife to the army generals to provide them with moral support, being at the command post. "This circumstance alone is subject to legal assessment, as his wife simply did not have the right to be at the command post," Ghazinyan stressed.

According to the politician, Anna Hakobyan needs to be questioned, as she played a hidden role in the defeat of the Armenian side in the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.
