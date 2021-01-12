News
Wednesday
January 13
News
Russian MP: Demand for Armenian PM's resignation is becoming pan-national
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

During the “КП” radio show, Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin said the demand for Pashinyan’s resignation is becoming a pan-national demand of the Armenians.

According to him, Azerbaijan is very passive and feels that it is supported by Turkey. “Of course, when the leader of Azerbaijan comes to Moscow, he says the things we Russians want to hear him say. Moreover, I would like to state that the Armenian side is in deep depression. There is still a domestic political crisis. Most political parties the Church and the whole intelligentsia of Armenia are demanding the incumbent Prime Minister’s resignation,” he said. Pinpointing the protest that was held near the Embassy of Armenia in Moscow on the day of the Prime Minister’s visit, Zatulin stated that “the demand for Pashinyan’s resignation is becoming a pan-national demand.”

“It’s clear that the people want to know why the new leader of Armenia failed, and the people will continue to ask questions, even after this meeting [with Putin and Aliyev-ed.]. In this situation, it will be impossible to determine the status of Nagorno-Karabakh. Unquestionably, Azerbaijan isn’t ready to make any concession with respect to the status since it has won the war. This means the status will be determined later. President Putin’s logic is that the solution to the issue will be delayed until new life is established in the region. He anticipates that there won’t be escalation and that the presence of Russian peacekeepers is a guarantee that there won’t be any more surprises,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
