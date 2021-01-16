Facial recognition system to determine political orientation from photo

A specialist from Stanford University has developed a facial recognition algorithm that can supposedly determine whether a person has liberal or conservative views - just from a photo, Nature reported referring to a study.
To train the algorithm, a psychologist from Stanford University (USA) Michael Kosinski used images of over a million people from the US, Canada, and the UK (including about 350 thousand people of a non-Caucasian race), as well as data on their gender, age, and political views. The researcher took the photos from their Facebook profiles, as well as from an online dating service, TASS noted.
According to Kosinski, his development has learned to determine the political orientation of a person with an accuracy of 72%. The scientist hopes that his algorithm will work not only with residents of the US, Canada, and the UK but also other countries.