News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 16
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Facial recognition system to determine political orientation from photo
Facial recognition system to determine political orientation from photo
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

A specialist from Stanford University has developed a facial recognition algorithm that can supposedly determine whether a person has liberal or conservative views - just from a photo, Nature reported referring to a study.

To train the algorithm, a psychologist from Stanford University (USA) Michael Kosinski used images of over a million people from the US, Canada, and the UK (including about 350 thousand people of a non-Caucasian race), as well as data on their gender, age, and political views. The researcher took the photos from their Facebook profiles, as well as from an online dating service, TASS noted.

According to Kosinski, his development has learned to determine the political orientation of a person with an accuracy of 72%. The scientist hopes that his algorithm will work not only with residents of the US, Canada, and the UK but also other countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Investors assess Telegram at $ 30 billion
Pavel Durov, back in 2015, estimated the possible value of the company at $ 3-4 billion...
 Snapchat to permanently block Trump's account on Biden's inauguration day
Earlier, a company spokesman said Snapchat had suspended Trump's account indefinitely...
Arshakyan: Armenia has great potential for technological mind
The Minister of High-Tech Industry received the Dutch ambassador…
 Lenovo presents ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 laptop
"The new model improves on that, though, with a 12-inch, 2560 x 1600 E Ink panel...
 YouTube suspends Trump's account
According to the YouTube statement...
 Turkish regulator initiates investigation into Facebook and WhatsApp
According to the Turkish regulator's statement...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos