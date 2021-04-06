News
Karabakh citizen throws grenade at resident's mansion, roof and bathroom damaged
Karabakh citizen throws grenade at resident's mansion, roof and bathroom damaged
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Incidents

A 33-year-old resident of the city of Martuni of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) yesterday threw a grenade at another resident’s mansion, after which the roof and bathroom were damaged and the citizen was taken to the local police station, as reported on the Facebook page of the Police of Artsakh.

“On April 5 at 8:40 p.m. a resident of Martuni called the police and reported that a grenade had exploded on Garegin Nzhdeh Street. Police officers left for the scene and found out that at around 8:35 p.m. 33-year-old resident of Martuni N. Gh. had thrown a grenade in the direction of A. A.’s mansion, after which the roof and bathroom of the mansion exploded.

N. Gh. was apprehended and taken to the local police station. The circumstances behind the incident are being established,” the press release reads.
