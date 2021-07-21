News
220 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 220 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 227,936 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, one more death from COVID-19 was registered, making the respective total 4,573 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,113 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 56, the total respective number so far is 218,585, and the number of people currently being treated is 3,665—an increase by 162 from the previous day.

And 4,875 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,282,345 such tests have been performed to date.
