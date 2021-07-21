News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 21
USD
491.15
EUR
579.51
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.15
EUR
579.51
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Opposition "I Have Honor" bloc of Armenia to take parliamentary seats
Opposition "I Have Honor" bloc of Armenia to take parliamentary seats
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The opposition "I Have Honor" bloc of Armenia has decided to take its parliamentary mandates. Sos Hakobyan, spokesman for the opposition Homeland Party—which is part of this bloc—, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"At this time I can say that there will be no self-withdrawals [from the parliamentary seats of this bloc]," Hakobyan added.

MP candidates can submit a petition for self-withdrawal—to the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia—by 6pm Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the opposition "Armenia" bloc—led by second President Robert Kocharyan—also announced that it would take its parliamentary mandates.

Thus, the "Armenia" bloc will have 29 seats in the new National Assembly, and the "I Have Honor" bloc—7 seats.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
OIF head to Armenia’s Pashinyan: I would like to reaffirm to you all solidarity of Francophone community
The Secretary General of the International Organization of la Francophonie congratulated the acting PM on his ruling party winning the snap parliamentary elections...
 Head of Armenia's Karahunj village Lusine Avetyan released
Avetyan is charged with obstructing...
 Armenia Constitutional Court promulgates decision on rejecting applications to challenge election results
The Constitutional Court rendered a decision on...
 Opposition 'Armenia' bloc to take parliamentary mandates, 'I Have Honor' still considering
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am...
 Lilit Makunts submits parliamentary mandate withdrawal petition to Armenia Central Electoral Commission
As is known, this ruling party member will be appointed as the country's new ambassador to the United States…
 Opposition party to appeal Armenia Constitutional Court's decision on snap elections in ECHR
Today the Constitutional Court decided to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos