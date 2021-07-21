The opposition "I Have Honor" bloc of Armenia has decided to take its parliamentary mandates. Sos Hakobyan, spokesman for the opposition Homeland Party—which is part of this bloc—, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
"At this time I can say that there will be no self-withdrawals [from the parliamentary seats of this bloc]," Hakobyan added.
MP candidates can submit a petition for self-withdrawal—to the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia—by 6pm Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the opposition "Armenia" bloc—led by second President Robert Kocharyan—also announced that it would take its parliamentary mandates.
Thus, the "Armenia" bloc will have 29 seats in the new National Assembly, and the "I Have Honor" bloc—7 seats.