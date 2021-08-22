US, Spain agree to use Spanish military bases to receive Afghanistan refugees

U.S. President Joe Biden and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez agreed two military bases in southern Spain can be used in order to receive Afghans who have worked for the U.S. government, the Spanish government said on Sunday, Reuters reported.
In a telephone conversation on Saturday night, Biden and Sanchez agreed Moron de la Frontera near Seville and Rota near Cadiz can be used for refugees from Afghanistan until their travel to other countries is arranged.
A plane carrying 110 Afghan refugees and their families arrived at a Spain-based European Union hub at a military base outside Madrid on Saturday night, including 36 people who had worked for the U.S. administration in Afghanistan.
