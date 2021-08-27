News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 27
USD
493.06
EUR
580.43
RUB
6.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.06
EUR
580.43
RUB
6.66
Show news feed
Armenian company Picsart raised $ 130 million in development financing
Armenian company Picsart raised $ 130 million in development financing
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics, Innovations

The Armenian company Picsart has raised $ 130 million in development financing, Business Ware reports

The new capital injection pushes the company's valuation towards the $1 billion mark.

According to PitchBook, the company's previous round of capital in 2019 was valued at approximately $ 600 million.

“Picsart is powering visual culture and breaking barriers between inspiration and creativity,” said Hovhannes Avoyan, Picsart’s founder and CEO. “We want to make the world more creative and have users in every country of the world designing, remixing, editing, and sharing on Picsart and beyond. This additional capital, led by powerful partners, will enable us to further strengthen our position as the backbone of the creative generation.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian information security expert: Armenia is being exposed to cyberattacks at state level
Although Azerbaijan and Turkey have great interest in...
 Armenia acting high-tech industry minister receives China Ambassador
Praising China’s achievements in...
 Facebook Inc to invest over $ 1 billion in support of content creators
The investment will include bonus programs to pay for content creators...
 Super Mario cartridge sold for $ 1.56 million at auction
In early April, the auction house announced the sale...
 European consumer organization files complaint against WhatsApp
The European Consumer Organization, along with eight of its members...
 Google to change rules for finding information on web
MUM works with complex search queries by providing more accurate information from a large number of sources...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos