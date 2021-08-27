News
National Security Service: Azerbaijan informed Armenia that one of their border detachments was attacked
National Security Service: Azerbaijan informed Armenia that one of their border detachments was attacked
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Border Troops of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia (NSS) and border guards of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation are holding talks with the Azerbaijani side on reopening the Goris-Vorotan and Shurnukh-Karmrakar sections of the Goris-Kapan interstate motorway, which have been closed since Thursday, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the NSS.

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan provided information to the Armenian side that one of their detachments had been attacked.

The NSS Border Troops are taking measures regarding this information provided by the Azerbaijani side.

Work on reopening the aforesaid road sections continues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
