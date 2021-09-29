Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps deputy commander compares Azerbaijan president to small child

Ali Fadavi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran, spoke to reporters with sarcasm about Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's allegations about the IRGC military exercises on the border with Azerbaijan, Rokna reported.

"When a small child insults and curses you, you put your hand on that child's head and do not pay attention," Fadavi said.

In an interview with Anadolu, Aliyev had expressed resentment over the aforesaid Iranian military exercises on the border with Azerbaijan, wondering why they were not held earlier when the territories on the other side of the border were controlled by the Armenian side.