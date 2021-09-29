News
Wednesday
September 29
News
To-be Ambassador of United States to Turkey announces intention to recognize Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

To-be Ambassador of the United States to Turkey Jeff Flake has announced his intention to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

Chairman of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Bob Menendez asked him about his stance on applying the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) against Turkey, to which Flake said Ankara’s use of the Russian missile systems will entail new sanctions.

During a question-and-answer session, Flake said he intends to recognize the Armenian Genocide and attend the ceremonies dedicated to the tragic events of April 24th. This is the first case when a US Ambassador to Turkey initially makes such an announcement. However, as a former Congressman, Flake has never voted in favor of Armenian Genocide recognition.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
