Armenia deputy PM, France diplomat discuss Karabakh conflict settlement issue
Armenia deputy PM, France diplomat discuss Karabakh conflict settlement issue
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received newly appointed French Ambassador Anne Louyot, the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The deputy PM noted that the relations with France have always had a special significance for Armenia. And taking the opportunity of this meeting, Grigoryan once again praised the support and assistance provided by France to Armenia at all difficult times.

The French envoy, for her part, stressed that she will make every effort to further deepen and expand Armenian-French relations.

The interlocutors discussed possible domains of cooperation between the two countries. In this context, deputy PM Grigoryan presented several priority domains of cooperation.

Touching upon the avenues for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, the deputy premier stressed the respective role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

They also touched upon regional developments, including the possibility of unblocking regional transport and economic ties.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
