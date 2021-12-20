News
Armenia, Greece, Cyprus hold joint snipers’ exercises
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

A Special Precision Sniper (ESEA) joint training was carried recently in Cyprus—and with the participation of forces from the Expedition Administration in the framework of the Tripartite Cooperation Program between Cyprus, Greece and Armenia, Greek City Times reported.

The purpose of the joint training was to increase combat capability in the organization, design and execution of ESEA missions.

In particular, the subjects of the training included the regular use of snipers, shots fired from medium and long distances, operational shots based on hypothetical scenarios, and execution of Regular Exercise After Troops (TAMS), under the name “ESEA – 2021.”

In addition, in combination with the implementation of the Tripartite Cooperation Program between Greece, Cyprus and Armenia, they reflect the excellent cooperation between the armed forces of the three countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
