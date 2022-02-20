Peskov: Russia does not even want to say the word ‘war’

Russia has never attacked anyone first and does not even want to say the word "war", having survived so many conflicts, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
His remarks came on the air of the Russia-1 TV channel, TASS reported.
Kremlin spokesman urged Western partners to answer the question: why would Russia attack anyone? He said that Russia does not even want to pronounce such a word as “war”, answering questions from journalist Pavel Zarubin.
According to Peskov, Western statements about Russia's alleged plans to invade Ukraine are leading to a build-up of tension. "And when the situation is heated to a maximum, as it is now on the line of contact in Donbas, any spark or petty provocation can have a negative impact on the situation in Europe," he said.
"The president himself does not pay attention to this, but in general such statements are, of course, an element of provocation," he said.
The Kremlin spokesman explained that such statements directly lead to the escalation of tension.