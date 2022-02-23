Iranian Embassy in Armenia reacts to Azerbaijani visit to Blue Mosque

The Blue Mosque, a symbol of Iranian art, has been active again in the last 3 decades as the praying and congregation place of Muslims residing in Armenia and a touristic attraction, the Iranian Embassy in Armenia wrote on Twitter.
"A great pleasure that its centuries-old Persian epigraphy has been preserved! Who can read them?" the embassy said in a statement.
Earlier Azerbaijani MPs attending the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Yerevan visited the Blue Mosque, took photos in front of it, and declared that the mosque was Azerbaijani.