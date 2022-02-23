News
Iranian Embassy in Armenia reacts to Azerbaijani visit to Blue Mosque
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

The Blue Mosque, a symbol of Iranian art, has been active again in the last 3 decades as the praying and congregation place of Muslims residing in Armenia and a touristic attraction, the Iranian Embassy in Armenia wrote on Twitter.

"A great pleasure that its centuries-old Persian epigraphy has been preserved! Who can read them?" the embassy said in a statement.

Earlier Azerbaijani MPs attending the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Yerevan visited the Blue Mosque, took photos in front of it, and declared that the mosque was Azerbaijani.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
